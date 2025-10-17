Congress-MIM Alliance Failing JH, Says Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy sharply criticised the Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for acting in tandem to convert Jubilee Hills into an extension of Hyderabad’s Old City, dominated by crime and neglect.

Addressing division-level party presidents and senior leaders in Borabanda, Kishan Reddy stated that the bypoll results would significantly alter Telangana’s political landscape and asked party men to work hard for the victory of the party nominee.

He questioned, “Do we want a puppet controlled by the Majlis? The people should think about who would be best suited to win in Jubilee Hills. Regardless of difficulties, the people’s candidate, Deepak Reddy, must prevail. BJP workers must visit every household and spread this message.”

Kishan Reddy reiterated BJP’s mission to win Jubilee Hills and protect Hyderabad from the grip of the Majlis. He accused the Majlis of caring only for religious politics and having no interest in development.

Criticising the Congress for duplicity, he recalled six ‘guarantees’ made by the party that remained unfulfilled, including financial aid to women, motorbikes to girl students and gold for young brides, calling for a thorough expose of these false promises.

Highlighting that the Congress no longer governs the state effectively, Kishan Reddy blamed the MIM led by Asaduddin Owaisi, for controlling Telangana through alliances with Congress and BRS. He pointed out that many homes in Old City were abandoned because of criminal activity linked to the MIM.

The minister lamented the deteriorating state of Jubilee Hills constituency—overflowing drains, unhygienic surroundings and lack of fundamental amenities such as streetlights—pointing fingers at the Congress and BRS governments for neglect. He warned that the Majlis aims to turn Jubilee Hills into another Old City, urging voters not to hand over the constituency to them.

Kishan Reddy described Congress, BRS, and MIM as ‘family parties’ working for their own interests, conspiring together to block BJP’s growth. He accused them of failing to deliver on pension schemes, social welfare promises for Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and vulnerable groups, and of widespread corruption.

Calling upon BJP workers to work with dedication until November 11, Kishan Reddy stressed the importance of grassroots engagement. He praised Deepak Reddy as a leader rooted among the people, committed to resolving their problems and urged the party cadre to unite behind him.

Kishan Reddy reaffirmed faith in the BJP’s agenda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating that despite false propaganda, justice and victory would prevail in Jubilee Hills, benefiting the people with welfare programmes and effective governance.

Kishan Reddy also launched door-to-door campaigns with party workers in several areas in the city.