Congress likely to leave Hyd MLC seat to MIM

Hyderabad:In a move aimed at strengthening its ties with the AIMIM, the Congress leadership has reportedly decided to allot an MLC seat to them in the MLC elections, scheduled for April. Party sources confirmed that the seat, which falls under the Hyderabad Local Authorities Constituency, will fall vacant on May 2. The election notification for this seat is expected to be issued soon.

This development comes after the Congress allotted one MLC seat under MLAs' quota to CPI on Sunday.

AIMIM legislator Majid Hussain was present when Congress candidates filed their nominations for the MLC seats under MLAs' quota on Monday. In fact, he signed as a proposer in support of the Congress candidate.



At present, AIMIM holds two MLC seats in the 40-member Legislative Council. These seats are held by Mirza Rahmat Baig, who represents the Hyderabad Local Authorities Constituency, and Mirza Riyazul Hassan Effendi, who is elected under the MLAs' quota. Both had won with the support of BRS.

However, after Rahmat Baig's six-year tenure ends on March 29, MIM's strength in the Council will drop to one.

AIMIM is now reportedly focusing its efforts on securing the second Hyderabad Local Authorities seat, held by BRS’ leader M.S. Prabhakar Rao, which will become vacant on May 2.

The Hyderabad Local Authorities Constituency election will include voting by corporators, MLAs, and MPs within GHMC limits.

However, with BRS losing power and Congress forming the government, the latter’s strength in GHMC increased to 23 after 12 corporators from BRS and nine from BJP defected to the ruling party. This shift saw the Congress wrest control of the GHMC from BRS. Subsequently, the AIMIM also drifted away from BRS and moved closer to the Congress.