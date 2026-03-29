Congress-led UDF Will Come To Power In Kerala: Ponguleti

NALGONDA: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday expressed confidence that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would secure an absolute majority in the Kerala Assembly elections and form the government.

Campaigning in Adoor Assembly constituency in Pathanamthitta district for Congress candidate Shantha Kumar, he said there was a visible shift among voters in favour of the Congress, which had been in the Opposition for a decade. He cited the results of recent local body elections as an indication of public support for the UDF.

Alleging that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had neglected the welfare of the poor during its 10-year rule, he said its development programmes had not benefited common people.

“After 10 years of LDF rule, unemployment has risen and the financial burden on common people has increased. Is this not a failure of the LDF government?” he asked.

Targeting the BJP, he alleged that it was attempting to create divisions among people through religion-based politics. He said only the Congress-led UDF had a clear vision for Kerala’s development and was committed to protecting democracy, social justice and secularism.

He expressed confidence that voters in Kerala would deliver a clear mandate in favour of the UDF.