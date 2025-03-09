Congress Leaders Tell MP Arvind To Maintain Political Decency

Nizamabad: Congress leaders criticised BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri on Sunday, advising him to maintain political decorum and to be mindful when addressing senior Congress MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy. They accused Arvind of seeking cheap publicity by unfairly blaming MLAs P. Sudarshan Reddy and R. Bhupathi Reddy over the proposed establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Nizamabad district.

Speaking at a press conference held at Congress Bhavan, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice-president and Urdu Academy State chairman Taher Bin Hamdan, Nizamabad City Congress president and Nizamabad Urban Development Authority chairman Kesha Venu, along with other senior leaders, clarified that the district collector and education department officials would finalise the location for the new JNV.

They criticised Arvind for lacking administrative knowledge and wrongly claiming that the JNV site was being shifted from Kaligot in Jakranpally Mandal to Bodhan town. They pointed out that it was natural for MLAs to advocate for government educational institutions in their constituencies.

Further, Congress leaders accused Arvind of failing to deliver on key promises such as attracting industries to the Lakkampally SEZ and constructing a four-lane road in his constituency. They highlighted his unfulfilled promise regarding the reopening of the Nizam Sugar Factory.

Congress leaders concluded by attributing Arvind’s electoral success primarily to internal dissidence within the former BRS MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s camp and the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity during past parliamentary elections. They alleged that, realising his declining support, Arvind chose to stay at home on election day, lacking confidence in voter support.