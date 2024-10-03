Congress leaders slam KTR for his comments on Rahul Gandhi Registers complaint against Rama Rao with police

Hyderabad: Congress leaders and ministers have strongly criticised BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for accusing former Congress president Rahul Gandhi of being responsible for the demolition of properties as part of the Musi riverfront development project for financial gains. They called Rama Rao’s allegations baseless and accused him of engaging in petty politics.

TPCC media and communications chairman Sama Rammohan Reddy condemned Rama Rao's accusations as baseless and defamatory, stating that such allegations were made to mislead the public and damage the Congress’ reputation.

He said the party has filed a complaint against Rama Rao at the Vanasthalipuram police station, accusing him of making false statements against the Congress leadership.

The complaint urged authorities to take appropriate action against the BRS leader for alleging that Rs 1.50 lakh crore had been allocated for the Musi river clean-up and that Rs 25,000 crore was planned to be siphoned off to benefit leaders in Delhi.

Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar described Rama Rao’s comments as a reflection of "stupidity". He advised the BRS leader to refrain from making such "petty" allegations. Prabhakar emphasised the Congress’ commitment to uplifting the poor and developing the state, and added that opposition parties should focus on constructive suggestions rather than levelling baseless accusations.

"Trying to suggest that Rahul Gandhi would benefit financially from Musi riverfront development is absurd," said TPCC working president Jagga Reddy.