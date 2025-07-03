Congress Leaders Gear Up For Show Of Strength On July 4

NIZAMABAD: District Congress leaders are mobilising supporters for the “Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhan” event in Hyderabad on July 4, aiming to ensure its success.

At a preparatory meeting in Nizamabad on Tuesday, women and child welfare minister and district in-charge D. Anasuya “Seethakka,” MP Suresh Kumar Shetkar, and government adviser Mohammad Ali Shabbir urged leaders to recruit approximately 500 supporters from each Assembly constituency. They stressed that, with the party arranging transportation and other amenities, local leaders must actively engage activists and secure their participation in the Hyderabad rally.

All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the event as chief guest. In anticipation of his arrival, Congress MLAs and constituency in-charges are focused on grassroots organisation.

On Wednesday, Uppal Srinivas Gupta, in-charge of the Zaheerabad Parliamentary constituency, held a preparatory meeting in Kamareddy. Kailas Srinivas Rao, president of the Kamareddy district Congress committee, and town president Pandla Raju were present. Gupta instructed leaders to collaborate closely with both parliamentary and district in-charges to maximise attendance at the event.