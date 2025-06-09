Congress Leaders From Nizamabad Unhappy After Cabinet Expansion

Nizamabad: Congress leaders and cadre in undivided Nizamabad district were disappointed after the Cabinet expansion on Sunday. They were expecting a ministerial berth for Nizamabad district, but in vain. Senior Congress MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy was strongly aspiring for a berth for the last one-and-a-half years, but his name did not figure in the list.

Congress leaders from Nizamabad urban, Bodhan, Armoor, Balkonda and other Assembly constituencies were getting ready to attend the swearing in ceremony of new ministers on Sunday. Sudarshan Reddy’s name being dropped from the list for the second time worried them.

Meanwhile, Bodhan MLA Sudarshan Reddy also expressed his displeasure over not being able to secure a Cabinet post with his close followers. To convince Sudarshan Reddy, AICC in-charge for Telangana state Meenakshi Natarajan, ministers and MLAs lined up at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday. They spoke to him and assured him of the best in future.

Sudarshan Reddy won as MLA for four times from Bodhan Assembly constituency and he served as minister for medical education and major irrigation in united Andhra Pradesh from 2009-2014. Sudarshan Reddy’s followers expected he would be inducted into the state Cabinet after Congress came to power in 2023. In addition, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is also a close relative of Sudarshan Reddy.

Due to unexpected reasons, his name disappeared from the ministerial list in 2023. Congress cadre strongly believe that he may be picked up as minister in next cabinet expansion. Surprisingly, only SC-Mala, Madiga and BC-Mudiraj MLAs — G.Vivek Venkata Swamy, Adloor Laxman Kumar and Vakiti Srihari Mudiraj were elevated as Cabinet ministers.

Among the nine MLAs in undivided Nizamabad district, four Congress MLAs-P. Sudarshan Reddy, R. Bhupathi Reddy, K. Madanmohan Rao and Thota Laxmikanth Rao were elected in 2023. Banswada MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy resigned from the BRS and joined Congress. He was elevated as adviser to the state government on agriculture. In this context, everyone expected Sudarshan Reddy to be elevated as Cabinet minister, but he missed the chance once again.