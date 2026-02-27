Congress Leaders From Nizamabad Eye Rajya Sabha Seat

NIZAMABAD: The Congress is witnessing heightened activity among aspirants for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha election from Telangana, with leaders from the undivided Nizamabad district expressing interest in the seat scheduled to be filled in the first week of March.

Over the past five decades, leaders from the undivided Nizamabad district have been elected to the Rajya Sabha by the Congress and the BRS. M.K. Khan of Banswada served two terms, while K.M. Khan also represented the district in the Upper House until his demise in 2003. Former PCC president D. Srinivas and former Assembly Speaker K.R. Suresh Reddy were elected to the Rajya Sabha after joining the BRS.

Among the current aspirants are senior minority leaders Mohammad Ali Shabbir and Taher Bin Hamdan, who are said to be seeking the nomination. Former MLA Eravathi Anil Kumar is also in the race. Party sources indicated that aspirants would submit applications after consultations with senior leadership.

Several other Congress leaders, including V. Hanumantha Rao, Harkara Venugopal, Vem Narender Reddy and Jetti Kusuma Kumar, are also reported to be in contention. The name of former judge Sudarshan Reddy is also being discussed in party circles.

A senior Congress leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the party high command was inclined to consider new faces for the Rajya Sabha elections and that discussions were underway. The leader added that the candidate would likely be finalised after Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Telangana on March 2.

The seat is among those to be filled by the Congress from Telangana in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.