Congress leaders burn effigies of KTR, Jagadish Reddy for comments on Speaker

Nizamabad: Congress leaders staged a protest and burned effigies of BRS MLAs K.T. Rama Rao and G. Jagadish Reddy on Sunday, condemning their alleged disrespect towards Telangana Assembly Speaker G. Prasad Kumar. The protest took place at NTR Crossroads, where Congress workers raised slogans against the BRS leaders.

Accusing the BRS of being intolerant towards a Dalit Speaker, the Congress leaders claimed that K.T. Rama Rao and Jagadish Reddy had dishonoured Kumar out of political frustration. They criticised the BRS for neglecting marginalised communities, alleging that SC, ST, and BC groups were sidelined during its tenure, and accused KTR of displaying a discriminatory attitude towards reserved categories.

The protesters demanded a public apology from the BRS MLAs for their remarks against the Speaker.

Leading the protest were District and City Congress Committee president Manala Mohan Reddy, Kesha Venu, Telangana Urdu Academy chairman Taher Bin Hamdan, Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha chairman Anthareddy Raja Reddy, and senior Congress leaders Narala Ratnakar, Ram Bhupal, Gopi, and Venu Raj.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders staged a protest on Sunday in Mancherial town, burning an effigy of former BRS minister Jagadish Reddy. The demonstration was in response to Jagadish Reddy’s alleged derogatory comments against Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Rao, which, according to the Congress, insulted the constitutional office.