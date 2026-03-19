Congress Leaders Are Heirs of Gandhi’s Legacy-Ponnam

Karimnagar: Backward class welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Thursday criticised the BJP, asserting that the Congress represents the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking at Ugadi celebrations at the Congress office in Karimnagar, he accused BJP leaders of pursuing divisive politics and said the Congress alone could safeguard the aspirations of Telangana.

Responding to remarks by Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Assembly decorum, he said concerns over members leaving during the national song should be formally raised with the Speaker. “Everyone must respect the national anthem and song. If there is a violation, the Speaker is the custodian of the House to address it,” he said.

The minister also questioned the BJP leader’s political record. “Is it not true that Bandi Sanjay himself suppressed senior leaders within the BJP to rise to his current position?” he asked, adding that Sanjay and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy were building their politics on false claims.

Defending the state government’s agenda, he said India’s progress in education and healthcare was driven by reforms under Congress leaders from Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh.

He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging a lack of contribution to Telangana’s development.

On the Musi Riverfront project, he said the government would proceed only after ensuring rehabilitation of those affected. “If Sabarmati can be developed in Gujarat, why shouldn't the Musi be transformed for the benefit of the poor in Telangana?” he said, accusing the BJP and BRS of attempting to stall the project.

He concluded by expressing hope for a prosperous “Parabhava Nama Samvatsaram” and successful implementation of welfare schemes.