Congress Leader Ties Man To Tree Over Payment Row In Adilabad

ADILABAD: Congress leader and contractor Kamble Satyanarayana allegedly tied Lokande Maruthi to a tree in Sonala mandal headquarters of Adilabad district on Tuesday evening for reportedly failing to pay money related to a house construction. Villagers present at the scene later released Maruthi.

Maruthi’s wife is a beneficiary of an Indiramma housing scheme in Kota (K) village of Sonala mandal, and Maruthi himself is a Congress activist. Both Satyanarayana and Maruthi later filed police complaints against each other.

A photo showing Maruthi tied to a tree went viral on social media, bringing the incident to light on Wednesday.

It is alleged that Satyanarayana had been forcing Maruthi to pay money for the construction of the Indiramma house basement, after reportedly withdrawing ₹1 lakh deposited by the government in Maruthi’s wife’s account for basement completion.

Boath Assembly Congress in-charge Ade Gajender condemned the incident, calling it “inhuman and feudal in nature.” He said the Congress would not tolerate such acts within its ranks.

Gajender announced that Satyanarayana had been suspended from the party for his “inhuman act” following consultations with former MP Soyam Bapu Rao and other senior leaders of the Adilabad District Congress Committee.