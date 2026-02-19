Congress Leader Targets Bandi Over Development Promises, Alleges Secret BJP, BRS Deal

KARIMNAGAR: Satavahana Urban Development Authority (Suda) chairman Komatireddy Narendar Reddy on Thursday alleged that the BJP and the BRS had entered into an understanding to weaken the Congress in the Karimnagar region.

Addressing a press conference at the R&B guest house in Karimnagar, he accused the BJP of inducting independent corporators soon after the recent municipal elections with the intention of strengthening its position.

Narendar Reddy also criticised Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, questioning the BJP’s commitment to development in Karimnagar. He said the party should focus on fulfilling promises made by the Centre instead of engaging in political confrontations.

He stated that the Congress government under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was implementing welfare schemes, citing the Indiramma Housing scheme, 200 units of free electricity and free bus travel for women as examples.

Alleging discriminatory treatment towards Telangana by the BJP, he urged people to seek accountability from elected representatives regarding implementation of election assurances.

City Congress president Vaidyula Anjan Kumar, Urban Bank chairman Karra Rajasekhar and corporators Mallikarjuna Rajender and Ganta Srinivas were present at the press conference.