Congress Leader Murdered in Nizamabad due to Previous Enmity

Hyderabad: A senior Congress leader Immadi Ravi was murdered in Nizamabad district due to previous enmity.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of Indalwai village in the district. Ravi’s relative killed him while he was travelling in a car and later surrendered before the police. Ravi earlier worked as Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) president.

He is now working as the State leader of Mudhiraj Sangham and his wife Hemalatha became Sarpanch from Gouraram village a few weeks ago.