Congress Leader Held Driving Car Towards BJP MLA Camp Office

Kamareddy:Congress and BJP activists clashed near the camp office of BJP MLA K. Venkataramana Reddy in Kamareddy on Saturday amid an ongoing dispute over alleged encroachment of land belonging to the Government Degree College and Shishu Mandir.

Government adviser Mohammad Ali Shabbir had accused the BJP MLA of land grab and Venkataramana Reddy had denied the charge and challenged him to an open discussion. On Saturday, former sarpanch Giri Reddy Mahender Reddy, along with Congress workers, reportedly drove past police barricades and headed towards the MLA’s office.

This led to scuffles between the two sides. Mahender Reddy’s car was allegedly damaged and overturned. Police intervened and detained him, Kamareddy superintendent of police M. Rajesh Chandra said.

BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao strongly condemned what he called an attack by Congress activists on the MLA’s office. "These are shameful assaults on democracy," Rao said in a statement. Rao warned that the BJP will not tolerate Congress' bid to muzzle rivals through force. He announced he would visit the site to ascertain facts.

Meanwhile, Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajendar, dispatched by the BJP to inspect the damage and meet MLA Venkataramana Redy, was placed under house arrest as he tried to leave his residence. Rajendar criticised the police action and said the party workers and the public would deliver a fitting rebuke to the Congress.

Speaking to reporters, Venkataramana Reddy said there were no irregularities in the 263-acre government degree college land and asked that any alleged sale of even one square yard be proved. He stated that if anything happened to him, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy would be responsible.

Congress district leader Sandeep Srinivas said the party had no connection with Mahender Reddy’s visit to the MLA’s residence and accused the MLA of trying to divert the issue. He also alleged that the MLA was threatening police officials.

A case has been registered at Kamareddy town police station. Mahender Reddy was taken into custody, arrested and remanded. Police said he had been involved in criminal cases earlier and that investigation is under way.