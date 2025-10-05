Congress Launches Signature Drive Against Fake Votes

KARIMNAGAR: Satavahana Urban Development Authority (SUDA) chairman and City Congress president Komatireddy Narendar Reddy appealed to the public to come forward to protect democracy and help stop vote theft by participating in a signature collection drive launched at Indira Chowk in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Narendar Reddy said the Congress has launched the nationwide signature drive under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi to gather public opinion on the issue of fake votes from every municipal division. He urged the Central Election Commission to take immediate note of the large-scale registration of fake votes across the country.

He strongly criticised the BJP, alleging that the party was involved in vote theft, and vowed that Congress would continue to fight such conspiracies until Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister. He emphasised that every vote is valuable and must be protected.

Narendar Reddy instructed party leaders to ensure that the signature campaign is completed in all divisions under the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation limits and urged key leaders to actively participate in the initiative to safeguard democracy.

Several division members, including P. Padma Komalatha, Manisha, Arifa, Vennela, Sohail, and Shivani, signed the documents. Key Congress leaders, including PCC general secretary Rahmat Hussain and others, also took part in the event.