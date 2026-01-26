Congress Known for Undermining Statute: Telangana BJP Chief

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao on Monday accused the Congress of repeatedly undermining the Constitution since the days of Jawaharlal Nehru. Addressing party workers after unfurling the National Flag at the state office, he alleged that Nehru himself had said the Constitution could be set aside if necessary, while Indira Gandhi “trampled it” during the Emergency.

Rao further claimed that Rajiv Gandhi disregarded the Constitution by legislating to appease certain sections after the Supreme Court’s Shah Bano verdict, which had underscored the need for a uniform civil code. He alleged that Rahul Gandhi, despite carrying the statute book in public, was “insulting” it by questioning constitutional bodies such as the Election Commission and raising doubts over electronic voting machines (EVMs).

“The Congress has a history of insulting Dr B.R. Ambedkar, who showed the path for democratic governance,” Rao said.

Highlighting the Modi government’s initiatives, he said the recently introduced VBGRAMG Act guarantees rural employment transparently, ending corruption and ensuring funds reach beneficiaries. He contrasted this with alleged large-scale irregularities in MGNREGA under the UPA, including “fake job cards.”

Turning to state politics, Rao accused the Congress of following the same path as the BRS, which he said had done “grave injustice” to all sections. “There is no Rythu Bandhu for farmers, no fee reimbursement for students, and no jobs for the unemployed,” he charged.

He also alleged that the Congress was aligning with the Majlis, Muslim League, and Maoists, dubbing it “MMM.” “While Maoists are being eliminated across the country, the Congress here is providing them inspiration. By claiming ‘Muslim is Congress, Congress is Muslim,’ they are attempting to damage communal harmony,” he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Dr K. Laxman, state general secretary Vemula Ashok, vice-presidents Dr Kasam Venkateshwarlu, Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud, Banda Karthika Reddy, senior leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, chief spokesperson N.V. Subhash, and other morcha leaders were present.