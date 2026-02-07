Congress Joins Forces With Communists In Jangaon

WARANGAL: The Congress has entered into a pre-poll alliance with the CPI and CPM for the Jangaon municipal elections, aiming to capture the civic body for the first time since the formation of Telangana. The seat-sharing arrangement was finalised to address long-standing internal factionalism within the local Congress unit and to present a united challenge to the BRS, which currently controls the municipality.

The agreement was worked out under the leadership of District Congress Committee president Lakavath Dhanvanthi, who mediated between rival groups within the party to streamline candidate selection for the polls. The consolidation encouraged the Left parties, which consider Jangaon a traditional base, to join the alliance.

As per the arrangement for the 30 wards in Jangaon town, the Congress will contest 26 wards, while four have been allotted to its allies. The CPM will contest from Ward 3 (Budida Jyothi), Ward 5 (Jogu Prakash) and Ward 7 (MD Gousia), while the CPI will field Akula Saraswathi from Ward 11.

Leaders of the alliance said candidates were selected based on electoral prospects, setting aside internal rivalries. The municipal chairperson post has remained with the BRS since 2014, held by leaders including Gadipelli Premalatha Reddy and Pokala Jamuna. The Congress-led alliance faces a challenge from BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who is overseeing the party’s campaign.

Senior Congress leaders, including Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and Jangaon in-charge Kommuri Pratap Reddy, are supporting the alliance, while the influence of former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah continues to be a factor in local politics.

Polling for the Jangaon Municipality is scheduled for February 11.