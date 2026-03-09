Congress Is True Custodian Of Secularism In India: Uttam

Nalgonda: Irrigation and civil supplies minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday described the Congress as the “true custodian of secularism in India” and assured the Muslim community of protection and welfare.

Addressing an Iftar gathering in Suryapet, he said the Congress had consistently worked for the protection, welfare and development of Muslims from the national level to the grassroots.

He said the party believed in treating all religions equally and was committed to the progress of every community.

The minister said leaders from Rahul Gandhi in Parliament to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Telangana were committed to the uplift of minorities. He added that Congress governments had always prioritised the safety and advancement of minority communities along with overall development.

Expressing happiness at participating in the Iftar gathering, Uttam Kumar Reddy assured the minority community of his accessibility and promised to address pending issues in Suryapet, including facilities such as a Shadi Khana, community hall and graveyard.

The programme was attended by Telangana Tourism Corporation chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, senior leader Sarvotham Reddy, District Congress Committee president Gudipati Narsayya, Market Committee chairman Koppula Venareddy, municipal chairperson Morishetti Niveditha and PCC secretary Chakilam Rajeshwara Rao.