Congress is pro-farmer, says CM Revanth Reddy; Announces completion of loan waiver by Aug.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said the Congress government in the State created a record in the history of the country by waiving farmers’ loans.



“We proved our sincerity by waiving loans up to Rs. 1.5 lakh within a month. We will complete the loan waiver of Rs. 2 lakh by August and make farmers debt-free. July and August will be historic months,” he said while participating in the second phase of crop loan waiver scheme here.

“No State in independent India has waived loans of this magnitude. In the last six months, the Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka paid Rs. 43,000 crore as interest for debts incurred by the previous BRS government. I congratulate the Finance Minister and their staff for collecting Rs. 12,000 crore for loan waiver in just 12 days,” he said.

Stating that loan waiver was not for political gain, but for the benefit of farmers, he extended congratulations to those who participated in this program cutting across the party lines. “We declared the Warangal Rythu Declaration on May 6, 2022, with the intention of making farmers happy. The previous government could not complete the loan waiver of Rs. 1 lakh in four installments in 60 months. The previous government could not waive off Rs. 25,000 crore,” he recalled.

Some people questioned how the Telangana government, which is debt-ridden, would waive loans. “We made plans to waive loans under any circumstance, collected funds, and balanced them. Today, in the second phase, we are waiving Rs.6,198 crore for the benefit of 6.5 lakh people,” he explained.

“This is our sincerity and commitment. Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru led the Green Revolution. The Congress government moved forward with a slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi nationalized banks to provide low-interest loans to poor farmers. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi brought the Food Security Act. Congress waived off Rs. 72,000 crore in loans and saved farmers across the country. Then and now, Congress is pro-farmer,” he said.



