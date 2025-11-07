Congress Is Committed To Welfare Agenda, Says Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation and civil supplies minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday said that the Congress government is committed to welfare delivery and inclusive growth, citing substantial progress in the Jubilee Hills constituency.

Addressing residents at Kolluru during the campaign for Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav, Uttam Kumar Reddy said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s government was ensuring that welfare benefits reached every household. He said 14,230 new ration cards had been issued in the constituency within two years, adding 67,354 beneficiaries to the free rice scheme. “Currently, 2,39,886 people in Jubilee Hills are receiving six kilograms of fine-quality rice each,” he said.

Contrasting the present government’s performance with that of the previous BRS regime, the minister said, “In 10 years of BRS rule, not a single new ration card was issued. They supplied 13,880 metric tonnes of coarse rice, whereas we have already distributed 17,648 metric tonnes of fine-quality rice. That’s the difference between false promises and real governance.”

He said the Congress government was implementing welfare schemes such as 200 units of free electricity for low and middle-income families and pledged to extend the benefit to all eligible households. Referring to the Kolluru two-bedroom housing complex, he said the government had sanctioned ten ration shops, of which five were operational, and assured that the remaining civic works related to housing, water, and power would be completed soon.

Uttam Kumar Reddy described the Congress government as people-centric and result-oriented. “Our credibility rests on delivery, not rhetoric,” he said. Praising Naveen Yadav as a young, service-minded BC leader, he urged residents to elect him in the November 11 bypoll to sustain the momentum of welfare and development in Jubilee Hills.