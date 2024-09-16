Congress Insulting Telangana Martyrs by Renaming Liberation Day: Bandi

Karimnagar: The Congress government is insulting the people who sacrificed their lives fighting the Nizam rulers by changing the name of Telangana Liberation Day (TLD) to Praja Palana Divas, alleged Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, speaking to the media persons here on Monday.

“September 17 is a festival for the people of Telangana as they got freedom from the cruel Razakars and Nizams with ‘Operation Polo’ led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The future BJP government in the state will install Patel’s statue in Hyderabad. But the Congress and BRS have been playing cheap politics in organising the celebrations officially. They are afraid of a section of people and the MIM, which was created by the Razakars. Both the parties betrayed the Telangana people by not celebrating the occasion officially,” said Sanjay.

“If the Congress government conducted celebrations as Liberation Day, then I will attend, otherwise, the Congress leaders must attend the celebrations which the BJP was going to organise at the Parade Ground,” he said.

“There is a feeling among the Hindus that the state government is showing discrimination against the Hindu festivals. To remove that feeling, the government must hold discussions with Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi on immersion of Ganesh idols in the Hussainsagar and should take decisions in accordance so that people can participate in the immersion programme in a peaceful atmosphere,” he added.

The minister opined that only to divert the attention of the people from Six Guarantees which it did not fulfill, the Congress government is playing drama by installing the Rajiv Gandhi statue at the Secretariat.