Congress indulging in politics over Manmohan Singh's death: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Hitting out at the Congress party, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday alleged that the grand old party is indulging in politics with regard to the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Addressing a press conference here, Reddy, who is also Telangana BJP chief, said it is a fact that AICC leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi insulted Singh on several occasions.

“It is unfortunate that the Congress party has used Singh's death for politics. This reflects the Congress party is devoid of culture,” the BJP leader said.

Reddy said as soon as the news of Singh's death broke out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a decision to conduct his last rites with the highest honours.

It was also announced that the Central government would build a memorial in Singh's name, he further said.

The union minister claimed that everybody knows how the Congress party has behaved towards its leaders, such as P V Narasimha Rao and Pranab Mukherjee.

“The Congress party is shedding crocodile tears. Sonia Gandhi and her family members have insulted and disrespected Singh. We all know that,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi tore an ordinance brought out by the then Manmohan Singh government publicly in the presence of the media, terming it “Bakwaas”.

He alleged that while various state governments declared seven days of mourning for Manmohan Singh's death, Rahul Gandhi left for Vietnam to participate in the New Year celebrations.

The opposition party had called the government's arrangements for Singh's state funeral a “shocking display” of disrespect and mismanagement.

Hitting back, the BJP asked the Congress to stop “politicising” the former prime minister's death by levelling “baseless allegations” and accord him the dignity he deserved.

Singh passed away at Delhi's AIIMS on December 26 due to age-related medical complications. He was 92.

The former prime minister, who ushered in an era of economic liberalisation in the 1990s, was accorded a state funeral at the Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday.