Congress Hits Back at Harish Rao Over Snooping

Hyderabad: Congress legislators on Tuesday accused BRS leader Harish Rao of acting like a “fighter” (porata yodhudu) without remorse, even as he faces serious allegations in the phone‑tapping case.

Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah and MLCs Balmoor Venkat and Addanki Dayakar alleged that harish Rao’s criticism of the Congress government was a façade to hide his involvement. Ilaiah mocked Harish Rao, saying he had forgotten that he had appeared before the SIT for questioning and was now posing like a freedom fighter.



The Congress leaders reminded BRS that scores of their party members had been falsely implicated in cases over the past decade. They pointed out that former BRS MLC K. Kavitha herself had admitted that snooping took place during the previous government, including of her own family. They asserted that BRS misdeeds would be exposed and that voters would deliver a verdict in the municipal elections.



Bhongir Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy also countered Rao’s remarks, stating that once he received SIT summons, Harish Rao began making baseless allegations to malign the Congress government. He said Harish Rao’s statements were aimed at diverting public attention and hiding facts under investigation.

Responding to allegations by Harish Rao and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao that Singareni contracts were favoured to Srujan Reddy by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Kiran Kumar Reddy clarified that Srujan Reddy was the son‑in‑law of former BRS MLA Kandala Upender Reddy. He recalled that the Chief Minister had already clarified that Srujan Reddy was only a distant relative. Upender Reddy himself had questioned why his son‑in‑law was being defamed.

The MP further pointed out that even during the BRS regime, contracts were awarded to Srujan Reddy, Prathima Srinivas Rao, Harsha, and Sudhakar Reddy, alleging that relatives of Rama Rao and Harish Rao also benefited from Singareni contracts.