Congress High Command Praises Revanth Reddy on OBC Bill

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday praised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana for the revolutionary step it had taken in fulfilling its promise and showing the way for increasing reservations for the Backward Classes communities.

“This is indeed a revolutionary step towards social justice through which the wall of 50 per cent reservation in the state has also been demolished, " Rahul Gandhi said in a post on his X handle.

“By analysing the social and economic conditions of each community using the caste survey data, policies would be formulated that will ensure the well-being of all. The Telangana government has also formed an independent expert group for this,” he noted.

Replying to a tweet of the Chief Minister, Gandhi said: "I have been continuously saying that only through X-ray – i.e. caste census – backward and deprived communities can get their due rights. Telangana has shown the way, this is what the whole country needs. Caste census will definitely happen in India, we will get it done."

Data on the BC population was obtained through a scientific caste count and had been accepted, he noted. A Bill for 42 per cent reservation was passed in the Assembly to ensure their equal participation in education, employment and politics, Gandhi said

Congress general secretary and MP Priyanka Gandhi posted a picture of herself with Revanth Reddy and Rahul Gandhi, taken during the election campaign in Khammam, and praised the Chief Minister's initiative in increasing reservations for BCs to 42 per cent.

"Many congratulations to my brothers and sisters of Telangana. Your Congress government has fulfilled another promise to you. Our people of the backward class can now get 42 percent reservation. We made this promise to you in the assembly elections, now we have fulfilled it. This is a very important step taken for social justice, which will empower you socially and economically.

We are always with you, for you," Priyanka Gandhi said.

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, appreciating Revanth Reddy, said that the Telangana government's historic decision to allocate 42 per cent BC reservations in all spheres was “the biggest evidence of our commitment to the social justice mission.”

A scientifically conducted caste census, followed by proportional representation, is the need of the hour for the whole country. Rahul Gandhi has been at the forefront of this movement, and Telangana is just the first step in this revolution,” Venugopal posted on his social media handle. “We are committed to implementing this nationwide and will continue to pressurise the Centre to conduct a caste census and accord proportional representation to SC, ST and OBCs in all spheres."