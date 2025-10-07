Congress Heading for Defeat in J Hills Bypoll: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday said the Congress was heading towards a certain defeat in the Jubilee Hills byelection and local body polls, claiming that the people were extremely angry with the government.

“People have understood how Congress cheated them. The latest in the series of deceptions in the raising of RTC bus fares. The government is planning to privatise TGRTC, and this is Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s plan,” Rama Rao alleged.

In a statement, Rama Rao said the last Assembly elections showed the support BRS has in Hyderabad, with Congress not winning even a single seat. In the last 22 months, the Congress government did not build a single bridge, lay a single road in the city. “It cannot even maintain the existing roads. People are very upset and angry with the Congress and are set to teach it a lesson in the coming polls,” he said.

The BRS, he said, was confident that its candidate Maganti Sunitha would win the Jubilee Hills seat with a big majority. The Congress’ desperation was evident in the manner it rushed through ‘allotting’ land for a graveyard for Muslims, which the Army has made it clear belongs to it and rejected the government announcement, he said.

On RTC, Rama Rao said Revanth Reddy was pushing the corporation towards privatisation. “The signs are already there in having private persons own all the electric buses. The raising of fares, increase in bus pass rates for students, are all pointers to that end,” he said.

“Why can’t the RTC have its own electric buses? Why is the Congress attacking the middle classes and the poor with fare hikes, and that too only in Hyderabad? This is because Congress knows that it will not win in Hyderabad and decided to punish people,” he said.