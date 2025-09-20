Congress Has Edge in Jubilee Hills Bypoll, Say Voter Surveys

Hyderabad: Pre-poll surveys conducted by independent agencies ahead of the Jubilee Hills Assembly byelection suggest a clear advantage for the ruling Congress, fuelled largely by voter satisfaction with welfare schemes and strong support from women and youth. The byelection, necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, has drawn attention because of the constituency’s urban profile and its reputation as a BRS bastion.

A survey conducted among 2,000 voters across 19 colonies in Shaikpet, Erragadda, Yousufguda, and Borabanda projected the Congress’ vote share at 48.32 per cent, the BRS at 34.17 per cent, the BJP at 16.04 per cent, and independents trailing with 1.47 per cent. This indicates a 14 percentage point lead for the Congress over the BRS, though turnout levels and local civic concerns could still be decisive on polling day.

Another survey highlighted the popularity of the Congress’s flagship welfare programmes, including Mahalakshmi free bus travel for women, 200 units of free electricity, fine rice distribution, and the issuance of new ration cards. Together, these benefits are estimated to save households around Rs 45,000 annually. Women voters, in particular, reported that these savings have significantly improved their families’ living standards.

The anticipated absence of AIMIM from the contest and a visible shift of minority voters away from the BRS are also seen as boosting the Congress’s chances, especially in colonies with a sizable minority population. Backward Classes have responded positively to the recent caste survey and reservation measures, while urban residents expressed satisfaction with improvements in drainage, roads, and water supply.

On a five-point scale, over 60 per cent rated governance as satisfactory or highly satisfactory, though concerns persist over pension delays, intermittent power supply, and water reliability.

For the BRS, the goodwill associated with the late MLA Gopinath remains a factor. The possible candidature of his wife, Sunitha Gopinath, could consolidate sympathy votes. However, controversies surrounding the Kaleshwaram project and reported internal rifts continue to weigh against the party.

The BJP, projected at 16 per cent vote share, has managed to carve out a modest space but still lacks organisational strength in Jubilee Hills. Survey findings suggest the BJP remains more competitive in Lok Sabha contests than in Assembly elections.