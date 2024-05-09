Congress grappling with voter backlash on six guarantees failure: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: The Congress in Telangana state was facing a significant voter backlash due to its failure to fulfill the Six Guarantees, claimed Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, BJP Chevella Lok Sabha candidate. The non-fulfilment of promises was eroding the trust voters had bestowed upon the Congress, he said.

“The disillusioned and betrayed voters are determined to express their discontent by teaching the Congress a lesson in the parliamentary elections," he said while addressing voters in Chevella.

“To safeguard its skin, the Congress is peddling a false narrative that the BJP, if elected to power, would abolish reservation, which is utterly fallacious, mischievous, and slanderous. The BJP strongly condemns this narrative and asserts its commitment to the constitution, which mandates reservations for socially and educationally backward sections of the society,” he said.

Vishweshwar Reddy said that the BJP-led NDA government had passed a constitutional amendment giving a 10-year extension to reservations in January 25, 2020. When this was challenged in the Supreme Court, the BJP government at the Centre had defended it vociferously. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself made it categorical that he would protect reservations as long as he was alive and as the BJP was in power, he said.

Vishweshwar Reddy pointed out that the BJP was building a consensus towards sub-categorisation to ensure that the most backward within the SC community such as the Madiga groups are also benefitted from reservations. BJP recently appointed a Madiga member as the Member of National SC Commission. In contrast, the Congress did not nominate even a single Madiga candidate for the four reserved SC MP seats in Telangana.



