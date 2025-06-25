Congress Govt's Focus on Farmer Welfare Has No Match in History, Says Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Tuesday that the Congress government in Telangana had created history by crediting Rs 9,000 crore directly into accounts of 70 lakh farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, within just nine days. He said the Congress government was the only one in Indian history to do so in such a short span. He called it a moment worthy of being recorded in golden letters in India’s history.

Addressing Rythu Bharosa celebrations held at the Rajiv Gandhi statue near Secretariat on Tuesday, Bhatti said that this milestone was achieved as part of the collective decision of the people’s government and cabinet under the spirit of Indiramma Rajyam (Indira Gandhi’s governance model).

He noted that in just three months since coming to power, the Congress government had waived Rs 21,000 crore in farm loans —unmatched by any other government in the country. He added that the government is also providing `12,000 annually to landless and poor agricultural labourers directly into their bank accounts.

“No party has embraced farmers with the kind of love and commitment that Congress has,” Bhatti said. “Agriculture means Congress.”

Bhatti accused the previous BRS government of merely offering token amounts under Rythu Bandhu while stopping zero-interest and low-interest loans, subsidies for drip and sprinkler systems, bonuses for harvested crops, MSP payments, and compensation for crop loss.

Monday’s Cabinet meeting appreciated Bhatti for playing a key role in making Rythu Bharosa a grand success. The Cabinet noted that Bhatti the finance minister had closely monitored the daily mobilisation and release of funds and his efforts ensured the government met its ambitious goal in a record nine days time, overcoming financial constraints.

The Congress government’s swift action stands in stark contrast to the previous BRS regime. Under the Rythu Bandhu scheme of the previous BRS government, which began in May 2018, disbursement typically stretched over three to five months.

Initially launched with an assistance of Rs 4,000 per acre and later increased to Rs 5,000 in 2019, Rythu Bandhu had its highest seasonal spending at Rs 7,624 crore. The Congress’s Rythu Bharosa scheme, introduced in January 2025 with an enhanced benefit of Rs 6,000 per acre, has now surpassed that with Rs 8,285 crore disbursed for the ongoing kharif season, all within a week.

In addition to aiding farmers, the Congress government also cleared `180 crore in pending medical bills of state government employees during the same period. These dues, carried over from the BRS tenure, had remained unresolved for years.

Despite facing severe financial pressures, the Congress government has prioritised welfare spending. The rapid disbursal of Rythu Bharosa and clearance of medical arrears highlight Bhatti’s effective financial management and the state government’s commitment to both farmers and employees.