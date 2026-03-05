Congress Govt’s 99-day Public Outreach Begins on March 6

The Congress government is reaching out to people for the third time since it came to power with the 99-day Praja Palana–Pragathi Pranalika programme from March 6.

The government had first organised Praja Palana gram sabhas and ward sabhas from December 28, 2023, to January 6, 2024. The second round was held for three days on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26, 2025. During these programmes, applications were received from lakhs of eligible beneficiaries for government schemes, and officials interacted with residents to understand problems at the grassroots level.

Since assuming office in December 2023, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has already taken the government directly to the people twice through these gram sabhas and ward meetings and received applications from lakhs of people.

Based on applications received in these meetings, the government implemented several welfare schemes. These included farm loan waiver, Rythu Bharosa, Mahalakshmi free bus travel scheme, supply of LPG cylinders at ₹500, Gruhajyoti free electricity up to 200 units, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, the Indiramma housing scheme, issue of new ration cards, distribution of fine rice and a ₹500 bonus for fine paddy.

The government has now launched the third phase under the title Praja Palana–Pragathi Pranalika with a 99-day programme from March 6 to June 12. Officials from all departments dealing with public services and citizen needs will take part. The initiative will be conducted at five levels, from the village to the state level.

From March 6, sanitation drives will be carried out in all government offices and pending files will be cleared at every level from villages to the state headquarters.

The programme will run from March 6 to June 12 as a prelude to the Telangana Formation Day celebrations. District collectors, secretaries of departments and the Chief Secretary have been made part of the initiative.

In addition to gram sabhas and ward meetings, programmes will also be organised at mandal headquarters, town centres, constituency headquarters and district centres. Special stalls and exhibitions will be arranged by various departments at mandal and district levels. Guidelines have been issued to involve public representatives from village sarpanches to MLAs and MPs.

The meetings are also intended to highlight welfare schemes implemented during the past two years, the number of families that benefited from them, and to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive government schemes.

The government will also explain plans to strengthen government schools and hospitals in line with reforms in education and changes in the healthcare sector. It will identify 100 Telangana Public Schools to be launched in the coming academic year 2026–27 and create awareness among parents.

Another focus area will be increasing the use of renewable energy, particularly solar power, in line with growing electricity demand. The programme will also inform farmers and citizens about opportunities to generate income through solar power production. The government also intends to ensure financial assistance for construction of Indiramma houses for all poor families who own land but do not have houses.

It has decided to issue ration cards to all eligible beneficiaries, noting that many have not been issued for nearly a decade, and to implement this as a continuous process.

Skill development and employment generation for youth will also be taken up under the 99-day action plan. Job melas will be organised in most districts with a target of providing employment opportunities to one lakh youth.

The programme will also highlight the progress of Indira Mahila Shakti groups and identify new opportunities for women’s entrepreneurship. Buildings being constructed for Indira Mahila Shakti Women Self Help Groups in various districts will be inaugurated.

As part of the initiative, each week will focus on a specific sector:

March 30 – April 4: Rural development

April 6 – April 11: Health

April 13 – April 18: Arrive Alive road safety campaign

April 20 – April 25: Welfare programmes

April 27 – May 2: Child safety and anti-drug campaigns

May 4 – May 9: Farmer welfare

May 11 – May 16: Education

May 18 – May 23: Youth and sports

May 25 – May 30: Women’s welfare

June 1 – June 6: Environmental programmes

The programme will continue until June 12, covering multiple sectors and outreach activities across the state.