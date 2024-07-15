Congress Govt. will waive off crop loan by Aug. 15: Minister Uttam

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy here on Monday reiterated that the Congress government in Telangana would waive off the crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh by August 15.



He made these remarks during the ceremony where TPCC Kishan Cell President S Anvesh Reddy assumed office as the chairman of the Telangana State Seeds Development Corporation Limited.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress government was committed to waiving crop loans in a single take to relieve farmers from debt burdens. This would enable lakhs of farmers to use their incomes for economic growth. He said that the process of waiving crop loans has already been initiated, and as announced by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the crop loans would be waived off by August 15.

The Irrigation Minister highlighted that the Congress government was implementing various schemes aimed at the economic empowerment of farmers. He mentioned the launch of the Rythu Bharosa scheme immediately after taking office in December 2023, which provides investment support of Rs 15,000 per acre per annum to all farmers.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress government has decided to complete all pending irrigation projects with minimal investment to increase the ayacut. He criticised the previous BRS regime for wasting public money on redesigning and renaming irrigation projects, which did not benefit farmers.

He cited the KCR government's expenditure of over Rs 1 lakh crore on the Kaleshwaram project, which failed to irrigate even one lakh acres of land. He emphasised that the Congress government focuses on practical solutions and tangible results instead of creating hype.

Congratulating Anvesh Reddy on his appointment, Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed hope that the Telangana State Seeds Development Corporation would become a robust institution ensuring quality seeds for farmers. He criticised the previous BRS regime for not controlling the spread of fake seeds, which caused significant losses to farmers. Under the Congress regime, stringent measures have been implemented to eradicate the menace of counterfeit seeds and fertilisers.

“Besides providing investment support through Rythu Bharosa, the Congress government will ensure the timely supply of quality seeds and fertilisers to all farmers across Telangana,” he assured. Further, he said that the government plans to procure all produce from farmers at the minimum support price (MSP), warning intermediaries and traders against purchasing agricultural products below the MSP.

Uttam Kumar Reddy noted that nearly 70 per cent of Telangana's population depends on agriculture and allied activities, making agriculture a priority for the Congress government in Telangana. The State government aims to turn agriculture into a profitable venture.

In addition to mechanising farm activities, the minister advocated for using technology and artificial intelligence to improve and increase agricultural yield. He said efforts are also underway to ensure that farmers receive all necessary facilities without any issues. Uttam Kumar Reddy informed several important issues, including the crop loan waiver scheme, would be discussed in the forthcoming Assembly session.