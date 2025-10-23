Congress Govt Will Ensure Development Despite Financial Constraints: Shabbir

NIZAMABAD: Government adviser Mohammad Ali Shabbir, MLC and TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud said that despite facing financial constraints, the government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has been consistently undertaking development activities for the welfare and convenience of the people.

They, along with Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta, district collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy, and other officials, laid foundation stones for several development works across various divisions in Nizamabad on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said the government is spending crores of rupees to provide better amenities to the public through works such as roads, drainage systems, and drinking water expansion. They also noted that the government is sanctioning Indiramma houses to eligible beneficiaries, fulfilling the dream of home ownership for the poor.

They added that even amid financial hurdles, the government continues to allocate substantial funds for development, keeping in mind the needs of the people. The ongoing projects sanctioned in Nizamabad city stand as clear evidence of this commitment, they said.