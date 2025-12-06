Congress Govt. Will Complete SLBC Project: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday assured that the State government would complete the construction of Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) at the earliest.

Addressing a public meeting, he said the Congress leaders from Nalgonda district fought many battles for SLBC. When eight people died in an accident in SLBC tunnel, the former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and his son-in-law T Harish Rao, who is BRS MLA, danced with joy.

But the Congress government will complete the SLBC project even if KCR and Harish Rao jump in Nagarjunasagar or Srisailam by tying a cliff, he said.

Stating that the Dindi project was completed for the benefit of farmers of Devarakonda, he said the State government would take the responsibility of developing Devarakonda on all fronts. “We will provide Rs.6 crore funds for the school where former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy studied in Devarakonda. I will take the responsibility of completing Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. We will grant a nursing college to Devarakonda,” he said.

“We must be courageous and bold as Congress will be in power for the next 10 years and will lead on the path of progress,” he explained, adding that the government would focus on the construction of roads in Devarakonda.

“We will send two Ministers - Adluri Lakshman and Seethakka by the end of this month to Devarakonda. We will install the statue of Sant Sevalal Maharaj in Maddimadugu and will develop it as a place of worship,” Revanth Reddy said.

Referring to KCR’s interaction with two sarpanches and four ward members saying that they would witness good days soon, he said, “If an opportunity is given to KCR again then the people will certainly witness good days. But his son, daughter and son-in-law surrounded him on all four sides and will not allow him to do so.”

The BRS lost power in the assembly elections, and got zero seats in the Parliament elections. It did not find candidates in the MLC elections. The BRS leaders said the election result in Jubilee Hills bypoll is a referendum. But the party badly lost the elections.

However, KCR must realize the fact that his son was causing a stumbling block for him, he added. After the Congress was voted to power, the people in the State witnessing good days with free power, free bus transport, loan waiver, and ration cards, among other welfare schemes.