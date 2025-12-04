 Top
Congress Govt. to Fill 40,000 Job Vacancies Soon: Revanth Reddy

4 Dec 2025 6:26 PM IST

The Congress government will build the Pranahita-Chevella project at Tummidihetti and provide water to Adilabad: CM

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during the public meeting organized in Adilabad district on Thursday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that the State government would take the responsibility of bringing industries to Adilabad, ensuring that Airbus land at the airport after its completion in the district where a red bus earlier struggled to operate services. The construction work of the airport will be started soon.


