Congress Govt. to Fill 40,000 Job Vacancies Soon: Revanth Reddy

Addressing a public meeting organized as part of Prajapalana Vijayahostavam, he said the people’s government completed two years.

“We are moving forward considering welfare and development as our two eyes. I have been working without taking a single day off for two years. I have been given a great opportunity at a young age. It is the blessing of the people and the will of God. We are working non-politically for the development of backward areas,” he explained.

The previous government did not even allow opposition MLAs to attend government programs for ten years. “In the last ten years, we have seen a government that prevented MLAs from entering the Secretariat. The BRS government failed to fulfill the aspirations of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi who granted separate Statehood for Telangana,” he said.

“We have created a Telangana Rising-2047 documentary for the development of the State. We are organizing a global summit on December 8 and 9 with the aim of attracting investments,” he added.

“After taking charge as the PCC president, I started fighting against the previous government. As soon as Congress formed the government, I signed a document to develop the Indravelli Amarula Stupa as a tourist attraction,” Revanth Reddy said.

Former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy took up the Pranahita-Chevella project to provide irrigation water to Adilabad. Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao put the same project aside and built the Kaleshwaram project with a cost of Rs. 1 lakh crore. But the Kaleshwaram collapsed in just three years.

“Today, there are fights within that family for looting people's money and illegal money. We will build the Pranahita-Chevella project at Tummidihetti and provide water to Adilabad,” he said, adding that the State government will fill another 40,000 government jobs after completion of local bodies elections.