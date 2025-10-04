Congress Govt Spent ₹1.5-L Cr on Farmers’ Welfare: Agriculture Minister Tummala

Nalgonda: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Saturday said that the Congress government has so far spent ₹1.5 lakh crore for the welfare of farmers in Telangana.

Speaking at a state level meeting of oil palm farmers held at Lingalapally in Dammapet mandal, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, the minister said the Congress government has fulfilled its poll promises, including the crop loan waiver and Rythu Bharosa schemes. He noted that farmer welfare remains a top priority, and the agriculture sector has received the lion’s share in the state budget.

Tummala emphasised the need for farmers to shift from traditional crops to commercial crops to increase their incomes. He pointed out that the erstwhile Khammam district ranks first in the state in oil palm cultivation and that soil and climatic conditions in 31 districts are favourable for expanding oil palm plantations.

He added that regardless of which government is in power, he has always worked toward the expansion of oil palm cultivation. The minister urged the Central government to announce a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹25,000 per tonne for oil palm produce.

He further said that an oil palm processing factory would be established for every 15,000 acres of plantation. The factory set up at Narmeta in the district, equipped with the latest technology, will soon be inaugurated by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The state government has also decided to develop two lakh acres of new oil palm plantations every year.

Bhadrachalam MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, Aswaraopet MLA Jare Adinarayana, and Telangana State Cooperative Oilseeds Growers Federation chairman Janga Raghava Reddy also attended the meeting.