Congress Govt Running Scared, Cancelled Q Hour: Harish

Hyderabad: The Congress government was running scared of Opposition parties in the Assembly, senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao claimed on Tuesday, saying the suspension of the Question Hour was because there were tough questions to which the government had no real answers.

“This is proof that the government acknowledged it cannot answer any questions. Because it cannot face us, the government is finding ways to silence us. The Speaker must protect our rights in the House,” Harish Rao said during an informal chat with reporters in the Assembly lobbies.

“The questions we ask are being changed. Among the questions the government has clearly shown that it is not willing to face are those on why government orders are not being placed on the dedicated website for them. Then there were questions on Rythu Bharosa, paddy purchases,” he said.

Harish Rao also said the other questions listed for Tuesday included one on mortgaging and the sale proposal of HMDA land, and loans from the GHMC and the HMWS&SB.

“Just because these questions will place the government in a difficult position, the Question Hour, which is mandatory every day, was suspended. Then there was a question from KTR on the drying of crops,” Harish Rao said and added, “The legislative affairs minister must explain why Question Hour was suspended.”