Congress Govt Resolved Long-Standing SC Sub-Quota Issue, Says Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that the Congress government had resolved the contentious SC sub-categorisation issue, which had remained unsolved for over three decades, with the passage of the SC sub-categorisation Bill in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

He promised to enhance SC reservations from the existing 15 per cent to 18 per cent based on population data from the upcoming national census in 2026.

During the discussion on the Bill in the Assembly on Tuesday, Revanth Reddy acknowledged the sacrifices made by activists who had fought for SC sub-classification, many of whom lost their lives during the struggle. He said that the state government would stand by their families and support them through schemes such as Indiramma Indlu and Rajiv Yuva Vikasam on priority.

Recalling the long-standing demand for SC classification, the Chief Minister highlighted previous efforts, including the Congress government's initiative in 2004 to establish the Usha Mehra Committee. He expressed satisfaction that the issue was finally resolved under his leadership. "It is gratifying that the problem was solved after I became the Chief Minister," he stated.

Following the Supreme Court’s verdict on the matter, the state government acted swiftly by forming a cabinet sub-committee led by Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy. Subsequently, the Shamim Akhtar Commission was established and it received 8,681 proposals from the public.

The commission’s report was accepted without modifications, classifying 59 SC sub-castes into three groups based on the benefits received so far, said Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister said that this Bill was a historic milestone, providing a lasting solution to a long-pending issue. He reiterated the Congress’ commitment to Dalit welfare, citing its legacy of empowering Dalit leaders, such as appointing Mallikarjun Kharge as AICC president and making Damodaram Sanjeevaiah, the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh in 1960.

Referring to the legal battle over SC sub-classification, Revanth Reddy mentioned the prolonged Supreme Court proceedings in the Punjab case. He stated that after the Congress assumed power in Telangana, the state government presented its arguments effectively before a seven-judge bench in favour of SC classification. Once the Supreme Court delivered its judgment in August 2024, the Assembly promptly passed a resolution supporting the classification in February 2025.

The government has now divided 59 sub-castes into three groups and distributed the 15 per cent reservations for Scheduled Caste communities among them, the CM said.

"As the leader of the House, I assure you... you will not be wronged in Indiramma Rajyam. We will take the responsibility of increasing reservations to 18 per cent in future and implementing them," Revanth Reddy said, extending his gratitude to all those who contributed to the Bill’s passage.