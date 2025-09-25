Congress Govt Committed To Social Justice, Adivasi Uplift: Ponnam

Karimnagar: BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Thursday reiterated that the Congress government was committed to social justice and the uplift of weaker sections, particularly Adivasis.

Along with SC, ST and minority welfare minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, he inaugurated a three-day training programme for Adivasi Congress workers of the erstwhile Karimnagar district at the District Congress Committee office. The programme, organised under the leadership of State Adivasi Corporation chairman Dr. Balleyya Naik, is designed to train party cadres on government welfare schemes, development initiatives and principles of social justice.

The ministers launched the event by paying floral tributes to social reformist Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Ponnam said the training would serve as a roadmap for future initiatives, encouraging participants to evaluate progress made in a democratic society. Recalling Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s recent remarks, he said while earlier governments focused on land distribution and financial aid, the present Congress government prioritises education as the foundation for long-term progress. “If tribal families are educated, their homes will be illuminated with knowledge,” he remarked, lauding Dr. Balleyya Naik for his sustained efforts in tribal welfare.

Laxman Kumar praised former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her pioneering support to Adivasis and weaker sections, noting that the commitment continues under Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. He announced that the state had formed a Tribal Advisory Committee for the first time to design policies for Adivasi development, an initiative he said was ignored by the previous BRS government.

Highlighting the government’s allocation of ₹740 crore for basic infrastructure in tribal residential areas, he pledged to personally oversee the construction of roads and bridges in remote settlements. He assured that suggestions from the training programme would be factored into future welfare policies.