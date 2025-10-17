Bhatti Urges Public To Succeed BC Bandh

NALGONDA: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday appealed to the people to participate in the BC Bandh on October 18, being organised across the state against the BJP. He alleged that the BJP-led Central government had created hurdles in implementing 42 per cent reservation for BCs in the state. He reiterated that the Congress government was firmly committed to the promise made in its manifesto.

Speaking at a press conference at the district Congress office in Khammam, Bhatti said, “For the first time since Independence, a comprehensive socio-economic, educational and political survey was conducted in Telangana. Based on the survey, a Bill was unanimously passed by the Assembly to provide 42 per cent reservation for BCs and sent to the Governor,” he said. He pointed out that the Congress government had repealed the law brought by the previous BRS government that capped total reservations at 50 per cent in local body elections held in 2018, and issued an ordinance to restore justice.

Bhatti said the state government had already completed all required steps — including Cabinet approval, survey, formation of a dedicated commission and unanimous Assembly consent — but the Centre continued to obstruct the implementation of the BC reservation Bill. “It is the BJP government at the Centre that is solely responsible for blocking the 42 per cent quota for BCs. Its true nature is now clear to the people of Telangana and the entire nation,” he said.

He added that despite repeated requests, the Centre had not granted permission for an all-party delegation to meet the President and the Prime Minister regarding the BC Bill. “Under PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s leadership, we held a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and invited all parties. Every national party extended support except the BJP. Why is the BJP opposing the legitimate rights of BCs?” he asked.

Bhatti urged Union ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, along with State BJP president R. Ramchandra Rao, to take the initiative to arrange meetings with the Prime Minister and President for the Bill’s approval. He said the Congress government had appointed senior legal experts Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Ravi Varma to represent the case in the High Court and Supreme Court to ensure justice for BCs. He said that once the Supreme Court’s judgment copy was received, the issue would be discussed, and a final decision would be taken in the Cabinet meeting on October 23.

On this occasion, the Deputy CM also announced a Diwali bonus for Singareni workers. “The government was pleased to extend the ₹400-crore Diwali bonus to Singareni workers who light up the nation with their hard work.” He also conveyed Diwali greetings to the people of Telangana.