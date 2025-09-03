Congress Government will Complete Pending Irrigation Schemes: Uttam

Nalgonda: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said the Congress government has taken up steps for the completion of irrigation projects left incomplete due to the negligence of the previous BRS government.

Addressing the media at Kodad MLA’s camp office, he said the BRS government had intentionally sidelined irrigation projects initiated by the erstwhile Congress government led by Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He cited the Rajiv Shanthi Nagar Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS) at Kodad as an example. The pump house and pipelines had fallen into disrepair, and the Congress government has now revived the project with Rs.54.03 crore, benefiting 2,138 farmers across 5,000 acres.

He announced that a new lift irrigation scheme will also be taken up in Mothe mandal of Kodad constituency to provide water to 4,000 acres, while the Nakkalagudem LIS, Muthyala Branch LIS, and Rajiv Gandhi LIS will be completed to cover every acre of cultivable land in Chinthalapalem mandal, Suryapet district.

Earlier, the minister also laid the foundation stone for an irrigation department division office in Kodad, taken up at a cost of Rs.5.1 crore.