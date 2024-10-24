Congress Government to Release Report Cards Ahead of First Anniversary

Hyderabad: As the Congress government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, approaches its first anniversary in the office on December 7, it will release detailed performance report cards covering various sectors.

Official sources said that Revanth Reddy has instructed ministers and officials concerned to prepare department-wise reports with a special focus on the Congress government’s Six Guarantees, funds spent, and the number of beneficiaries of welfare schemes, along with data on investments attracted and job creation.

These report cards are seen as a strategic move by the Congress to counter criticism from opposition parties, primarily the BRS and the BJP, who have accused the Revanth Reddy government of failing to deliver on its promises of welfare and development over the past year.

The data will cover the period from December 2023 to November 2024, detailing funds allocated to various guarantees and schemes, including Rythu Bharosa and crop loan waivers, alongside other welfare and development programmes.

The Congress, during the Assembly polls in 2023, promised Six Guarantees which include Mahalakshmi Guarantee for women to provide monthly financial assistance of ₹2,500, subsidised gas cylinders for ₹500 and free RTC bus travel for women.

Under Rythu Bharosa, it promised annual financial aid of ₹15,000 per acre for farmers, ₹12,000 for agricultural labourers, and a ₹500 bonus for paddy crop cultivation.

Under Gruha Jyothi, it promised 200 units of free electricity per household. Under Indiramma houses, it promised a 250-square-yard plot for all Telangana movement participants, and house sites or ₹5 lakh for those without a home.

Under Yuha Vikasam, it promised a Vidya Bharosa card worth Rs.5 lakh for students and the establishment of Telangana International Schools in each mandal.

Under Cheyutha, it promised a monthly pension of ₹4,000 for senior citizens and ₹10 lakh health insurance under Rajiv Arogyasri.

Several initiatives have already been implemented, including free travel for women on RTC buses, subsidised gas cylinders, free electricity for households, health insurance under Rajiv Arogyasri, and the construction of Indiramma houses. Furthermore, the government has waived Rs.2 lakh in crop loans for 23 lakh farmers, with nearly Rs.18,000 crore credited directly into their accounts.

To date, 30 lakh women utilise free bus travel daily, 50 lakh families benefit from free electricity, and 50 lakh households receive subsidised gas cylinders bi-monthly. The government has sanctioned four lakh Indiramma houses in the first phase, with each assembly constituency allocated 3,500 to 4,000 houses, and allotment letters set to be issued by the end of this month.

On the job creation front, the Congress government has been proactive. Revanth Reddy has distributed appointment letters to 50,000 newly-recruited employees across various sectors. In the private sector, substantial job growth has occurred thanks to significant investments and industrial expansion.

According to government reports, Telangana has secured investments totaling Rs.92,906 crore from December 2023 to August 2024, driven in part by the Chief Minister’s visits to Davos and the US, resulting in the creation of over 1.13 lakh jobs.

The Congress government released an annual job calendar for recruitment exams to fill vacancies in government departments and also launched a bonus of Rs.500 per quintal for fine quality paddy from this kharif procurement season.