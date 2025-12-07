Congress Government Put Telangana on Global Stage, Declares Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the Congress government had infused life into the forward-looking vision designed to make Telangana “resound on the global stage” through the Telangana Rising 2047 initiative.

He described Bharat Future City — the venue of the Telangana Rising Global Summit on December 8 and 9 — as the “guiding star of tomorrow’s Telangana”. Recalling that the scenario before and after the global summit would be “altogether different,” he said the transformation would be visibly evident.

Revanth Reddy took to X on Sunday on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Congress government and conveyed his gratitude to the people, reiterating his commitment to steering the state towards rapid and inclusive progress.

Telangana, he said, was on the threshold of a transformative phase shaped by the ambitious Telangana Rising 2047 vision — something “previous rulers could never have imagined.”

In an emotional message addressed to the people of Telangana, the Chief Minister extended greetings on the second anniversary of his government and recalled the mandate given to him in 2023.

He said the courage bestowed by the people through their votes had laid the foundation for the government’s resolve to work tirelessly for Telangana’s future. Over the past two years, he said, the government had been driven by an unwavering determination to place Telangana on the national map as a model of growth, justice and welfare.

Revanth Reddy said the government had revitalised employment opportunities for youth who had been left directionless under the previous government, supported farmers burdened by debt, and elevated the aspirations of women by providing financial backing for entrepreneurship.

He highlighted reforms in caste-based enumeration and Scheduled Castes sub-categorisation, saying they had given long-awaited justice to marginalised communities and strengthened the movement of Madiga community sections.

Education remained a central pillar of governance, he added, noting that the government laid the foundation for Young India Integrated Residential Schools, apart from initiating a Skill University and a Sports University to empower future generations.

Stressing constitutional values of freedom, equality and social justice, the government accorded official status to the state song Jaya Jaya He Telangana, honouring public sentiment.

Listing key welfare measures implemented over the past two years, the Chief Minister cited fine rice supply, Indiramma housing, 200 units of free power, free bus travel for women, gas cylinders at Rs 500, a Rs 500-bonus on fine rice and schemes aimed at empowering one crore women to become financially independent.

Revanth Reddy said the government had also prepared a comprehensive Vision 2047 document to position Telangana strongly as India approaches the centenary of independence. Pledging to continue working with the people’s support, he said that as long as Telangana stands by him, the momentum behind “Telangana Rising” will remain unstoppable.