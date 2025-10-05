Congress Government Neglecting Healthcare: Harish

Hyderabad: Former health minister and senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao on Saturday slammed the Congress government for neglecting every aspect of healthcare including completing the construction of Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (Tims) hospitals launched by the previous BRS government.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting construction work at Tims-LB Nagar, Harish Rao said the Congress government was deliberately going slow in completing the hospitals, including the one at LB Nagar, out to malice towards former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. “Revanth Reddy is worried KCR will get credit if the work is completed and hospital starts working,” he said.

Harish Rao said because of Congress leaders’ attitude, people are the ones left to suffer greatly. “We demand completion of Warangal Health City and Hyderabad TIMS hospitals on a war footing. The government must explain why work is going on at a snail’s pace,” he said.

He said Chandrashekar Rao, after Covid‑19, had planned to build four Tims hospitals, on each on four sides of Hyderabad, and laid the foundation for a 2,000‑bed Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences hospital to provide quality super‑speciality care close to the people. “KCR’s plan was to make Telangana ready to face even pandemics worse than Covid,” he said.

Harish Rao also slammed the government for discontinuing the Kanti Velugu, KCR kits, and nutrition kits, saying the Congress administration, which had also not paid Aarogyasri dues to hospitals, was destroying healthcare.

Harish Rao was accompanied by former minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, and BRS MLAs Sudheer Reddy, Vivekanand Goud and Kaleru Venkatesh, MLC Yadav Reddy, and other BRS leaders.