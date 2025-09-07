Congress Government Committed To Welfare Despite BRS-Led Debt, Says Minister

Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Saturday reiterated that the Congress government was committed to fulfilling every promise made during the 2023 Assembly elections despite inheriting a debt burden of ₹8.19 lakh crore from the previous BRS regime.

Srinvas Reddy said that all-round welfare programmes, from Indiramma houses to Bhu Bharati Act for farmers and the appointment of thousands of village-level revenue officers, reflected the Congress government’s determination to stand by the poor.

He called upon people to support the Congress in future elections for the continuity of these initiatives, while speaking after inaugurating Indiramma houses in Wanaparthy, Gadwal and Rangareddy districts and handing over keys to beneficiaries.

At Mangalpally of Peddamandadi mandal in Wanaparthy, Srinivas Reddy criticised the previous BRS government for failing to deliver double-bedroom houses. He alleged that instead of focusing on housing for the poor, the earlier regime diverted attention to commissions and projects like Kaleshwaram.

The minister said the Congress government had sanctioned 3,500 Indiramma houses in every constituency, amounting to 4.5 lakh units statewide, with ₹22,500 crore allocated. He assured that funds were being deposited directly into beneficiaries’ accounts every Monday based on construction progress, ensuring transparency.

Excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who took part in the event, said the Congress government was extending welfare despite financial hurdles, while sports minister Vakati Srihari stated that each house was sanctioned with ₹5 lakh assistance, without bias or political interference. Wanaparthy MLA Tudi Megha Reddy said that ₹1,280 crore had been sanctioned for development works in his constituency, urging additional houses for tribal families.

In Daudarpally near Gadwal, Srinivas Reddy inaugurated Indiramma houses. Gadwal collector B.M. Santhosh said 560 houses were completed in the first phase at a cost of ₹75 crore, while 715 more were nearing completion in the second phase. He added that facilities such as schools, community halls, medical and nursing colleges were also being planned near housing colonies.

Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy thanked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for making the long-cherished dream of owning a home a reality for the poor, while urging the government to resolve issues with banks adjusting beneficiary funds against old loans.

Srinivas Reddy also inaugurated Indiramma houses in Appareddyguda in Rangareddy district. He announced that unfinished houses left by the previous government were being completed by the Congress.