Congress Goes All Out To Rope In Independents

Hyderabad: High drama continued for the second day on Sunday in several urban local bodies where after hours of talks no party seemed to be in a position of strength, ahead of Monday’s elections to elect civic body chief. Elsewhere, the Congress succeeded in bringing independents and a few elected councillors from the All India Forward Bloc to its fold in Kothagudem, Karimnagar and Nizamabad municipal corporations besides several municipalities.

This was the situation at the time of going to print, for the election of mayors and deputy mayors in seven corporations and chairpersons and their deputies for 116 municipalities at 12.30 pm on Monday. In case there is no quorum, the elections would be postponed to Tuesday.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held a Zoom conference with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers besides in-charge of party affairs Meenakshi Natarajan. He asked the senior leaders to ensure the party’s commitment to social justice was fulfilled in picking candidates for the top posts. He inquired about the chances of winning the hung ULBs.

All the three political parties — the Congress, BJP and the BRS — were busy holding camps to keep their flock together and woo the independents. The most interesting polls is on cards in Jangaon where Congress-CPM combine and the BRS have secured 13 each seats and could get the support of two corporators each. The result could still be a cliffhanger as the both camps have one ex-officio member each in MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy (Congress) and MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy (BRS). MLC Ch Naveen did not register himself though he hailed from the place.

The political atmosphere in Karimnagar turned turbulent with Congress deciding to fight it out with the BJP which has more votes. Top leaders including ministers D. Sridhar Babu, Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponnam Prabhakar, moved the Congress corporators to a resort in Hyderabad outskirts. Three independent and two Forward Bloc corporators also joined the camp in the presence of ministers, taking party strength to 19. The MIM has extended the support of its three corporators. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 30 corporators in the 66-division corporation.

In Kothagudem, revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy pulled off a trick and brought five independents into the party fold. The Congress, with 22 seats, will continue parleys with friendly partner CPI which also got 22. Both parties may agree to share the power in rotation.

The CPM is supporting the Congress and five independents have extended their support to the party. The BRS had earlier indicated support for the CPI. Minister Srinivasa Reddy stated that it was a ‘friendly fight’ with the CPI. He noted that that CPI was already in political alliance with the Congress.

Srinivas Reddy also secured the support of the lone independent in Wardhannapet, taking the Congress strength to six, on par with the BRS. The Congress can wrest the chairman and vice- chairman with the support of the ex officio member, the local MLA.

In Nizamabad district, the Congress has focused on wooing independents while involving the MIM in discussions. It is reported that the Congress and MIM are likely to strike a deal to share the Mayor’s post for two-and-a-half years each.

In Jagtial, 22 Congress candidates won as well as 18 rebels as independents. However, the infighting between Congress leader T. Jeevan Reddy and defected BRS MLA Dr Sanjay is making the state leadership restless. Both were made to agree for supporting the choice of state leadership.

On Monday, the newly elected candidates will be administered the oath at 11 am. The process of indirect elections will start at 12.30 pm. The proceedings will be video-recorded