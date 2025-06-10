Congress Gives 69% Top Posts To Marginalised Sections

Hyderabad:In a move aimed at strengthening the party at the grassroots level and promoting social justice, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) late on Monday announced a jumbo 96-member executive committee for the state Congress. The leadership put on hold the appointment of TPCC working presidents for now.

The new committee, which has been long pending, included 27 vice-presidents and 69 general secretaries, with a major thrust on representation from backward and marginalised communities. Of the 27 vice-presidents, eight were from the Backward Class (BC), five from the Scheduled Castes, two from the Scheduled Tribes (STs), and three from the minorities communities, making up a combined 67 per cent of the total.

A similar pattern was reflected in the appointment of general secretaries, with BCs getting 26 posts, SCs nine, STs four, and minorities communities eight, accounting for 68 per cent of the total 69 positions.

The executive committee included elected representatives, with five MLAs, two MLCs, and an MP among the appointees. MLCs Balmoor Venkat and Basavaraju Saraiah, MLAs Naini Rajender Reddy and Chikkudu Vamshi Krishna, have been appointed as vice presidents.

MLAs Vedma Bhojju, Chittem Parnika Reddy and Matta Ragamayee have been given the role of general secretaries. Nalgonda MP Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy has also been appointed as vice-president.



Party sources said the appointment of TPCC working presidents is likely to be finalised after a meeting between Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge scheduled for Tuesday in Delhi. The party is expected to appoint four working presidents, ensuring representation to various social groups and castes in line with the Congress party’s commitment to inclusivity and social justice.

The composition of the new committee is seen as a balancing act, aimed at energising the organisation ahead of the upcoming local body elections and strengthening the Congress hold across all social segments in Telangana.