Congress Gets Ready With Nomination Process

HYDERABAD: With the Telangana High Court adjourning its hearing on the enhanced reservation for BCs in local body elections, the state Congress chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud has asserted that the party was preparing for the nomination process for local body elections.

“If the High Court did not stay the election process, this means it agreed with the government’s arguments. Isn’t it? Strong arguments were made in the court. We shall go ahead with the nomination process of ZPTC and MPTC candidates as per the usual election schedule. The BJP is trying to snatch away the rightful entitlement of the BCs, despite the fact that all parties in the Assembly supported the Bill. We will win 90 per cent of the seats in the local body elections,” he affirmed.

The BRS, however, questioned the legal sanctity of the BC reservations and raised concerns over what would happen if the court cancels the GO after the polls. Former minister V. Srinivas Goud described the push for a 42 per cent quota as a hasty decision, pointing out that the government’s move was not legally binding.

“Why was the GO issued in haste while the matter was pending with the Governor? The High Court is also asking the same. This is nothing but election drama. We will be happy if the High Court agrees, but there remains no answer to the judge’s questions,” he remarked.

On the other hand, the BJP remained in a wait-and-watch mode and maintained silence on the issue. The party is expected to react after the court’s verdict.