Congress Gains, BJP Holds Ground in ULB Polls

Hyderabad: The Congress has secured 40 per cent of the vote share, winning 1,537 wards in the recently held urban local body (ULB) elections, including municipalities and corporations, according to data released on Saturday.

In the 2020 polls, the Congress had 19 per cent vote share. This rose to 39.8 per cent in 2026, which party leaders say reflected public support for the government’s welfare measures.

The State Election Commission declared results for 2,996 wards. Congress candidates won 1,537, BRS 781, BJP 335, AIMIM 70, CPM 13, BSP 2, CPI and other registered parties 73, while independents secured 183.

Interestingly, the BJP’s vote share remained steady at 15 per cent compared to 2020, but its tally rose to 335 wards from 293. Independents, who had won 297 wards in 2020, slipped to 183 this time.

With the commission issuing notification for indirect polls, political parties have intensified efforts to woo independents in municipalities where no clear majority has emerged.

Party‑wise ward wins

· INC — 1,537

· BRS — 781

· BJP — 335

· AIMIM — 70

· CPM — 13

· BSP — 2

· Other Registered Parties (incl. CPI) — 73

· Independents — 183 Total — 2,996

2026 ULB polls

Total votes polled 37,81,232

Party Name No_of_Votes Votes Share

INC -----------------1505006 ------ 39.802

BRS ----------------1087347------- 28.756

BJP -----------------592823-------- -15.678

IND ---------------- 314096 ----------8.307

AIMIM --------------124236 ------- 3.286

AIFB------------------ 57129 ------------1.511

CPI --------------------49450------------ 1.308

CPM -------------------22048- ---------- 0.583

JSP ---------------------13504 ------------0.357

BSP ---------------------7715------------- 0.204

NOTE

Past election

Vote share in 2020 ULB polls

Party – Won - % win – Vote share

TD -8 - 0.3 -- negligble

CPM -12 -0.4 1%

CPI - 20 - 0.7 -- 1%

MIM - 87 -- 2.9 -- 5%

BJP 293 -9.8 -- 15%

Inds - 297 -9.9 – 13%

Cong. - 578 -19.2 -- 22%

BRS 1,704 -56.9 -- 43%