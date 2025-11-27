Congress Flagpoles Vandalised in Yadadri–Bhongir Villages

Nalgonda: Flagpoles of the Congress were damaged by unidentified persons at Dhandumalkapuram and Toopranpet in Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri–Bhongir district around midnight on Wednesday.

The incident occurred just hours after Telangana Jagruthi founder Kalvakuntla Kavitha reportedly urged BCs to remove Congress flagpoles in villages in protest against the party’s decision not to provide 42 per cent reservations in the gram panchayat elections.

According to the police, five to six individuals were involved in damaging the flagpoles in both villages. Based on CCTV footage, efforts are underway to identify the culprits, some of whom were seen wearing face masks.

Police sources said that a team linked to Ram Koti, a Telangana Jagruthi leader, is suspected to be behind the incident, and a search has been launched for him.

The incident has triggered tension amid the ongoing gram panchayat elections. Police maintained secrecy around the case, stating that more details would be disclosed after the arrests are made.