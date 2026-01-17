Congress Filled 70,000 Govt Jobs In 2 Years: Revanth

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday said that the Congress government had filled nearly 70,000 government jobs in the last two years and was committed to completing the process of filling all remaining vacancies soon.

Along with recruitment in government departments, sustained efforts were being made to attract investments and companies to Telangana to create large-scale job opportunities in the private sector for the youth, he said.

Addressing a gathering after distributing appointment letters to newly recruited 1,370 Group-3 candidates across 25 departments at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy said the previous BRS government had neglected recruitments for nearly a decade, which had resulted in frustration and uncertainty among students and unemployed youth.

He alleged that the interests of the BRS and its founder's family interests were given priority over the welfare of Telangana’s youth. Recalling the sacrifices made by students and young people in the Telangana movement, he said the Congress government was determined to honour their aspirations by ensuring transparent and timely recruitment.

Highlighting the poor functioning of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) in the past, he said it had failed to conduct examinations properly and had not filled Group-I posts for 14 years.

He said that for 563 Group-I posts notified by the Congress government in 2024, nearly five lakh candidates had applied, and a similar number had applied for 731 Group-II posts, reflecting the magnitude of unemployment.



He alleged that question papers were mishandled and that irregularities had become common during the previous regime, but the present government had undertaken a complete overhaul of the TSPSC by adopting practices similar to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and appointing committed and competent members.



Revanth Reddy said recruitment to posts such as DSC teachers and Group-I, II and III services was being carried out responsibly and without errors, despite attempts by some forces to obstruct the process. He stated that the government fought legal battles to ensure appointment letters were issued to selected candidates.

Revanth Reddy said government employment carried an emotional value in Telangana and that new recruits were becoming partners in the rebuilding of the state. Stressing the importance of education and skills, he said the focus was now on quality education and skill development to make youth globally competitive.

He urged students and unemployed youth not to become pawns in the hands of opposition parties seeking political gains. Stressing that education alone could transform lives, he said government employees were the bridge between the people and the government and would play a crucial role in achieving the goal of making Telangana a $3 trillion economy by 2047.