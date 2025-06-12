Congress Files Complaint Against KTR, Kaushik Reddy

Congress MLC Balmuri Venkat lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police against BRS working president and former minister K.T. Rama Rao and BRS MLA Padi Koushik Reddy for making unfair comments against Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Balmuri said that the comments against Revanth Reddy would create a law and order problem in the state. He demanded action against KTR for making unwarranted comments against the CM.

KTR's comments would provoke the BRS and Congress cadres to clash against each other. The lower rung cadre of the Congress and BRS are trying to fight with each other. It is not fair on the part of the BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy to post such remarks on his official handle in the social media.

If the police and authorities do not restrict the BRS leaders from making unfair comments against the CM on their social media handles, the Congress will also expose the corruption and scams by the BRS on social media, he warned.